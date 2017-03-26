Fire damages elementary school in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out at a Wake County elementary school Sunday morning, officials say.

The fire happened around 11:45 a.m. at Hodge Road Elementary on Mingo Bluff Boulevard in Knightdale.

A cleaning crew was at the school when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to escape safely, according to fire officials.

The blaze was contained to a “special needs” classroom at the rear of the school, officials said.

Some areas next to that room sustained water damage.

Students are not scheduled to return to Hodge Road Elementary until April 20, according to the school’s calendar.