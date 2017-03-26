Friends gather to remember NC murder victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Dozens of people met at Dempsey’s Bar and Grill to honor and celebrate murder victim Terry Greenwood on Saturday.

Investigators said Greenwood was shot in the face and stabbed eight times by 42-year-old Aaron Stephens, who is also accused of stabbing 35-year old Anthony Lanza.

Those at the event Saturday joked that Greenwood would’ve started the party if he were there. Several of them rode motorcycles with Greenwood and said he was like family.

“Family and friends, that’s all that really mattered to him,” said Tommy Hancock. “Everybody loved him. The first time I met him, it just clicked. We were like brothers.”

Many at the gathering were left speechless by the large crowd.

“I think it’s overwhelming,” said Sharon Williams. “It’s amazing the turnout, I mean it’s like I said its just a representation of Terry.”

The group planned to ride their motorcycles together to Greenwood’s funeral after the memorial.

