Missing Person Alert issued for Fayetteville Man

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Fayetteville Police are searching for James Handon, Jr. Officials say Handon was last seen walking away from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center around 5:00 p.m. Saturday. He may have headed towards the area of Cumberland Road.

Police say Handon requires medication and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

James Handon, Jr. is described as a 57 year old black man, 6’0″ tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue jean jacket, blue pants and red and white sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen James Handon, Jr. is asked to call 911 or the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477).