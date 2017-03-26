More than 3,700 participate in 4th annual All American Marathon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Great weather made it a perfect day for the All American Marathon in Fayetteville Sunday morning.

More than 3,700 runners participated in the annual event.

All roads led to downtown Fayetteville for the 4th annual All American Marathon.

It was a day full of excitement and high energy.

“I’m participating today just in honor of the troops, ” said Andrew Kelley.

People of all walks of life and from various parts of the country participated.

Bob Burns didn’t have a choice.

“My wife told me to, she does triathlons and half marathons around the country and our son is stationed at Fort Bragg,” Burns said.

The annual event is a joint effort between Fayetteville and Fort Bragg.

At least half of the more than 3,700 who participated are active service members.

“They are working together, they are happy to do it, some people running just for fun,” said spectator Elsa Knobloch.

The race extended through downtown Fayetteville and ended at Fort Bragg’s parade field.

Runners couldn’t help but appreciate the nice weather.

“Weather was perfect, started off mid 50s, then when sun came out, mid 60s, perfect,” Kelley said.

Stephen Marthy is this year’s full marathon winner.

He crossed the finish line at just under two hours and 40 minutes.

It was Marthy’s first race after being injured during a training exercise last year.

“I mean, I just try to keep focused and think about everyone serving overseas and I’m doing it for them,” Marthy said.