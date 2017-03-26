Racist graffiti spray-painted in at least 2 NC neighborhoods

GASTONIA, N.C. (CNN Newsource) — Police are reviewing footage from security cameras after vandals spray-painted racist and anti-Semitic symbols in at least two neighborhoods near Gastonia this past week.

Some stunned neighbors woke up Thursday morning to find “KKK” and swastikas spray-painted on the entrance the Su-San Farms community, WSOC-TV reported.

Viewers said swastikas were painted overnight at the entrances of Colony Woods in Gastonia and Iron Gate subdivision in Clover, South Carolina.

The letters KKK were painted twice on the brick wall surrounding the Colony Woods subdivision. A bridge nearby was also spray-painted with graffiti.

City workers cleaned up the graffiti surrounding the areas, but people say the memory of those images is difficult to erase.

“You would think by now that this type of hate would be gone, but it’s not. It just gets worse,” said Raquel Stewart, a resident of one of the neighborhoods.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which studies and follows hate crimes, says incidents like these are on the rise nationwide.

“I cannot believe somebody would do such a thing,” said Glenda Laboy.

Residents are angry because they say school buses drove by the images, leaving a lasting impression on the children who saw the graffiti.

“It breaks my heart,” Stewart said.