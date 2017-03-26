UNC holds off Kentucky 75-73 to advance to Final Four

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WNCN/AP) — The UNC Tar Heels are headed for the Final Four after narrowly beating Kentucky 75-73 in wild finish to the South Region championship on Sunday evening.

North Carolina led for most of the game and the Wildcats didn’t get their first lead until 17:35 in the second half when they went up 39-38.

In the second half, seven-foot Australian Isaac Humphries scored 8 of Kentucky’s points in a 10-3 run to grab its biggest lead of the game.

The Wildcats, who up until that point had led only 18 seconds of the game, were up 64-59 over UNC with 5:03 left.

But the Tar Heels staged a rally in the final minutes and held off Kentucky, which shot a three-pointer and tied it at 73 with under 10 seconds in the game.

But, North Carolina, who did not take a timeout, marched back down the court and tossed it to Luke Maye, who took a long-range 2-pointer and put UNC ahead for good.

Maye, a sophomore reserve, hit the winning shot with 0.3 seconds left. The game-winner was part of a huge performance for Maye, who scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Maye’s shot came seconds after Malik Monk hit a 3 to tie the game in a wild finish between the region’s top two seeds.

North Carolina now takes on Oregon on Saturday.

Earlier, fans booed the officials heavily at the end of the first half at the South Regional final.

Top-seeded North Carolina led Kentucky 38-33 at halftime in a game with no flow as officials called 10 fouls on each team.

Kentucky played without its fabulous freshmen for a big chunk of the half. De’Aaron Fox was limited to 8 minutes after picking up a second foul with 12:23 left, and Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo also had a pair of fouls each. Monk scored only 6 points, while Adebayo has been thoroughly frustrated missing all five of his shots.

The teams combined to miss their final 11 shots of the half with North Carolina going scoreless over the final 3:26.