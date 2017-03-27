18-year-old Barton College student killed in ATV accident

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Students and faculty are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old Barton College student who died Friday in an ATV accident.

Miranda Wheeler was killed in the accident near her home in Youngsville.

The Hamlin Student Center on Barton’s campus created a space for students to pay their respects to Wheeler and send notes to her family.

Messages are written on the wall with one saying Wheeler will forever be a Barton Bulldog.

She was a pre-nursing major and a member of the Delta Zeta sorority.

“Anytime something happens within a community like Barton we come together and we care for one another,” President Doug Searcy said. “We listen to one another. In this case we mourn together. It’s a tragic loss and her death is felt across our entire campus.”

Wheeler’s sorority sisters made yellow and pink ribbons for students to wear in her honor.

The ribbons represent her favorite color and her sorority.

“We keep reminding ourselves that she died doing what he loved. Riding four-wheelers was her favorite thing,” student Kassie Clary said.

And Wheeler loved living in the South.

Students say Wheeler loved to fish and hunt and her positive personality was contagious.

Miranda was definitely a light in a room. It’s been said a lot by everyone. Everyone really feels that way about her. She was really a positive vibe,” said Tiffany Fowler.

Counseling is available for students throughout the week on campus.

Barton will hold a memorial service to honor wheeler Thursday on at the Howard Chapel.

“Miranda left her mark with her smile and her laugh. When she walked into the room you left there smiling. That’s what we will remember about Miranda,” said Jamie Eubanks, Barton College Chaplin.