Arrest made in murder of 74-year-old NC great-grandmother

By Published: Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point police have arrested and charged a man in the death of a local great-grandmother, officials said.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGES OF LINDSAY AND THE SHOOTING SCENE

Lashawn Kentarius Marshall, 21, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Josie Lindsay, 74.

Lindsay, a great-grandmother, was shot and killed in her front yard on March 21.

Neighbors who talked to WFMY right after the murder said they were devastated. They said Lindsay treated everyone like family.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“She was one of the nicest ladies in the community,” said neighbor Terry Winchester. “She would give you the shirt off her back if she could. She would feed the whole community; didn’t meet a stranger.”

CLICK FOR MORE NC MUGSHOTS

“Everybody is hurting right now,” added Betty Warren, who runs a daycare in the neighborhood. “She’s sweet. She’s kind and she’ll give help to anybody she can. She’s really going to be missed.”

Marshall was found in Asheboro Sunday morning by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Lindsay’s death marks the seventh homicide in High Point this year.

WNCN contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s