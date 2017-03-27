Arrest made in murder of 74-year-old NC great-grandmother

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point police have arrested and charged a man in the death of a local great-grandmother, officials said.

Lashawn Kentarius Marshall, 21, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Josie Lindsay, 74.

Lindsay, a great-grandmother, was shot and killed in her front yard on March 21.

Neighbors who talked to WFMY right after the murder said they were devastated. They said Lindsay treated everyone like family.

“She was one of the nicest ladies in the community,” said neighbor Terry Winchester. “She would give you the shirt off her back if she could. She would feed the whole community; didn’t meet a stranger.”

“Everybody is hurting right now,” added Betty Warren, who runs a daycare in the neighborhood. “She’s sweet. She’s kind and she’ll give help to anybody she can. She’s really going to be missed.”

Marshall was found in Asheboro Sunday morning by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Lindsay’s death marks the seventh homicide in High Point this year.

WNCN contributed to this report