Body found buried at Wendell home identified as missing woman, officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A body found buried behind a Wendell home last week was that of a woman missing since July 2016, officials confirmed Monday.

Carolyn Sue Fox, 74, was found Wednesday buried about 3-feet deep behind a home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fox, who was last heard from by friends in mid-July, lived at the home.

Forensics experts and cadaver-sniffing dogs were on scene and helped identify areas in the ground where something could be buried.

Fox’s body was removed Thursday and moved to the Medical Examiners Office to be identified.

Deputies believe Fox’s son “is involved in his mother’s disappearance and has brought harm to her,” according to an affidavit signed by a Wake County sheriff’s deputy seeking the search warrant.

Deputies have interviewed Stephen Owen Schrader Jr. about his mother’s disappearance. During that interview, he made “vague and inconsistent statements about his mother’s current location,” according to the affidavit.

Schrader is currently jailed awaiting trial on charges of abuse of a disabled or elderly person causing serious injury, obtaining property by false pretenses and exploiting a disabled or elderly person’s trust, records show.

Schrader has not been charged in Fox’s death.