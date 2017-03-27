Body of 76-year-old pulled from Lake Michie in Durham

By Published:
Authorities at the lake on Sunday. CBS North Carolina photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have identified the body found by fisherman Sunday in Lake Michie.

The body of Harold Huston Wood, 76, of Hillsborough was spotted in the lake, Police said.

A fisherman first saw the body near the Lake Michie boathouse, which is at the 2800 block of Bahama Road, Durham police said.

The body was pulled from the water just before 11 a.m., according to police.

Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Department responded to the initial call.

Wood’s body has been sent the Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

