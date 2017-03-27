Chatham County woman charged with trying to pass checks in dead boyfriend’s name

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Siler City woman has been arrested and charged after she was caught trying to pass checks in her dead boyfriend’s name, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Dana Brooks Scotten, 43, of 1104 12th St. in Siler City, has been charged with one count of felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense, one count of felony identity theft, one count of felony possession of counterfeit instrument, and one count of felony attempted uttering.

According to authorities, Scotten was caught on surveillance video at a Siler City Walmart on March 18 attempting to pass checks in her dead boyfriend’s name. Scotten can be seen on the video forging her boyfriend’s name in an attempt to cash the checks after he died on March 15.

Scotten received a $2,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County Court on April 17.