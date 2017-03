FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Council voted in a split decision Monday night to postpone its decision on annexing Shaw Heights.

Council officials said they are taking the time to draft a new resolution which fits with the city’s vision to send to lawmakers.

A committee made up of three council members was created to come up with the official resolution they will send.

However, a decision must be made with the next few weeks before the current legislative session ends.