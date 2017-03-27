Fayetteville man shot in his apartment, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was hit several times when someone shot into his apartment early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after Reginald Franklin, 27, returned to his home in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive, police said. Police said all of their information about the shooting is preliminary, which means it could change.

Franklin was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.