Fayetteville teen girl missing for nearly 5 days

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for help finding a teen girl who has been missing for five days.

Oshara Gooch, 15, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

She was last spotted at her home along the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive.

Gooch is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Gooch, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective S. Jordan with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1851, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).