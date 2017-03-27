Man shot multiple times on NC road after being flagged down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center late Sunday night with gunshot wounds.

WPD officers were dispatched to the hospital shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The victim, 29-year-old Joseph Devine, told officers that he had pulled over after being flagged down by a man on Henry Street.

The suspect pulled out a firearm, demanded money and then fired two shots at the victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to the right wrist and left arm. He drove himself to the emergency room.

No money was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.

