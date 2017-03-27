Man shot outside of Fayetteville’s Pool Palace, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning outside a night club that has already drawn the attention of law enforcement.

Larry D. Adams, 40, was shot as he was leaving the Pool Palace at 3118 Bragg Blvd., police said, noting their findings are based on a preliminary investigation. Adams drove himself to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

The Poole Palace was raided by state authorities in December, after another man was shot outside the club, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said at the time.

“ALE began the investigation after receiving information illegal activity was occurring inside the location and subsequent violence was taking place in and around the business,” the Alcohol Law Enforcement branch of the SBI said in an email in December.

Officials said they discovered the establishment was operating as a strip club.

During the raid, agents seized a firearm, cocaine, about 42 grams of opiates, alcoholic beverages and U.S. currency, officials said.

Officials haven’t found any indication that Adams’ shooting was related to the shooting of Reginald Franklin, which also happened after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. A. Freeborough with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1301, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.