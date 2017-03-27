Man threw brick at pregnant teen’s stomach, stabbed her hand, Va. police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly throwing a brick at a pregnant teenager and slashing her hand with a knife.

Around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of 36th Street for a stabbing. When police got to the scene, they spoke with a 17-year-old girl who was sitting on the front porch. She was breathing heavily and appeared to have been cut on her left hand.

Police say the teen, who is 24 weeks pregnant, had been hit in the stomach with a brick. The victim said a man came to her house, threw the brick at her and stabbed her with a knife.

The teen identified the man as 26-year-old James Perry Wilson, of Newport News.

According to police, the victim said she was involved in an altercation with Wilson because he had hit her friend earlier that day. The teen said at about 9:30 p.m., her male friend confronted Wilson about the friend who had been hit.

Wilson reportedly responded by chasing the friend down the street with a knife, police said.

Later, Wilson showed up at the victim’s home, looking for her friend, police said. Wilson had a knife in one hand and a brick in the other.

The victim told Wilson that her friend wasn’t there and that he needed to leave. Wilson refused and threw the brick at the teen’s stomach, according to authorities. He also reportedly starting swinging the knife, hitting the victim’s left hand, police said.

The victim said neighbors heard the struggle and tried to break it up. Wilson then ran from the scene.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers found Wilson near the 3300 block of Madison Avenue. He appeared to be suffering from a head injury and had minor cuts on his face. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Wilson was charged with malicious wounding.