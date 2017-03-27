Matthew retired as storm name

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The World Meteorological Organization has removed the names Matthew and Otto from the Atlantic storm list, NOAA announced Monday.

Hurricane Matthew and its flood waters devastated Eastern North Carolina when it passed the Tar Heel coast on Oct. 8.

Matthew has previously cut its way through the Caribbean – hitting Haiti, Eastern Cuba and Grand Bahama.

Matthew was directly responsible for 585 total deaths, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Twenty eight of those were in North Carolina.

Matthew and Otto are the 81st and 82nd names to be removed from the Atlantic list.

They were scheduled to be used again in 2022 and will be replaced with Martin and Owen.

