NC man throws 19 heroin bindles from car during chase, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man threw nearly 20 bindles of heroin out of his car during a chase with authorities in Halifax County on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. when a drug task force agent was in the area of Three Bridges Road and noticed a driver who was sought on an existing warrant, said Capt. Anzell M. Harris of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The agent turned on his lights and siren and tried to stop the suspect’s car, Harris said in a news release.

During the chase, which ended on Roberts Road, the driver threw 19 bindles of heroin out of the car, Harris said.

Marquis Whitmore, 28, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, fail to heed light or siren, resisting a public officer and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Whitmore was served with a previous indictment, which was issued Feb. 20, for possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin, sell heroin and deliver heroin, Harris said.

Whitmore is being held in the Halifax County Detention Center on a $90,000 bond.

His first court date is scheduled for April 17.