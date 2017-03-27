NC police chief suspended, charged with assaulting female

By Published:
Moore in a photo from WNCT.

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Oriental’s police chief, Dwaine Moore, is on indefinite suspension after he was charged with assaulting a woman Thursday.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said Pamlico County Communications received a 911 call from a female requesting help and crying.

When telecommunicators tried to get more information, the call was disconnected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

MORE NEWS: Middlesex police chief fired following 2nd arrest

After the call, deputies went to Freeemason Street in Oriental, where the woman’s car was found.

The woman told the Sheriff’s Office she was assaulted. After deputies collected evidence and statements they arrested Moore.

Moore was charged with assault on a female and placed in the Pamlico County Jail with no bond.

Moore’s first appearance was Friday and he was released on a  $5,000 unsecured bond by a district court judge.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s