NC sex offender inappropriately touched kindergartner, deputies say

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) — A registered sex offender in Lincoln County is facing child sex charges involving a kindergartener.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report on March 3 that 37-year-old Wayne Curtis Cogdell inappropriately touched a girl who was in kindergarten at the time.

Cogdell, of Stanley, was arrested at his home on Foxboro Lane on two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed in the Harven A Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Cogdell is was also accused of taking indecent liberties with a child in 2002.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.