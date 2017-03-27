NC teen killed after being hit by car while boarding school bus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The N.C. Highway Patrol says a teenager was struck and killed by a car as he tried to board a school bus in front of his home south of Jacksonville.

The patrol told local media outlets that 16-year-old David Palacio was struck when he crossed the road to get on the bus on Monday around 6:40 a.m.

Troopers said Palacio, who died en route to Onslow Memorial Hospital, attended Dixon High School.

According to the patrol, the stop arm on the bus was extended when the teen was hit along Dawson Cabin Road near Stillwood Drive.

The driver of the car, a 1990 Honda Civic, did stop after the crash.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Onslow County Schools officials said crisis counselors were dispatched to the high school.

— WNCT contributed to this report