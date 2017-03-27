Owner cited after Great Danes attack jogger in Cumberland County

Nora and Olaf

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Linden man has been fined $1,200 after his two Great Danes attacked a woman, severely injuring her March 19.

Monica Stevenson was jogging on Sunnyfield Lane around 9 p.m. when the two dogs, named Nora and Olaf, attacked her, officials said.

Stevenson suffered severe bites to her face, neck, head and legs.

The attack was stopped after a neighbor heard the woman screaming and ran out to help and was able to get the dogs off her.

Cumberland County Animal Control issued civil citations Monday to the dogs’ owner, Scott Nesbitt, of Linden.

Nesbitt was issued four citations that amount to $1,200 in fines.

Nesbitt’s citations were for allowing the dogs to run at large and for the dogs causing injury to Stevenson, officials said.

Nora and Olaf were surrendered and euthanized.

Stevenson is in critical condition at UNC medical center.

