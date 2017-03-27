UNC fans flock to Roy Williams’ weekly radio show in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday night it was a UNC Coach Roy Williams love fest as soon as he walked in the door at the Top Of The Hill Restaurant.

Fans of all ages eagerly listened to their team’s seemingly fearless leader during his weekly radio show.

Williams said everything Tar Heel fans wanted to hear, and more.

“We love Roy. We love his timeouts, we love the way he coaches, we love our team. We support our team. We support our team’s ups and downs,” said Robin Motley, a UNC fan.

Williams talked about what his team did right, did wrong, and even admitted he’s having trouble sleeping because of the upcoming game against Oregon.

Fans certainly had trouble sleeping after Saturday night’s down to the second win over Kentucky.

“I don’t think my heart has stopped racing. I was on the floor at some points just going, ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh’,” said Christina Lim, a UNC student.

Fans got to ask the coach a range of questions, including what he’ll miss most about this year’s team.

“It’s a tough time starting to think in those terms right now. I’d rather, not that it’s not a great question, but I’d rather think about having them for another week,” Williams said.

And as for Luke Maye’s last-second swish, Williams is already working to get it included in Carolina Basketball’s museum.

“There’s a 3×5 (index) card on my desk, or in my desk, I put there today to just wait til the end of the season’s over and I’m going to see if we can get that done,” Williams said.