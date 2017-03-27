UNC’s Luke Maye receives standing ovation in class following game-winning shot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s Luke Maye may have hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky Sunday night but he was back in Chapel Hill for his 8 a.m. class Monday.

A video posted by Jack Sewell on Twitter shows Maye receiving a standing ovation in his 8 a.m. class.

With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Maye hit a jumper from about 16 feet with three seconds left against Kentucky.

The Tar Heels won 75-73 over the Wildcats. Kentucky’s Malik Monk had just hit a three-pointer to tie the game before Theo Pinson dumped the ball off to Maye.

Maye’s basket punched the Heels’ ticket to the program’s 20 Final Four.