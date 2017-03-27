UNC’s Luke Maye receives standing ovation in class following game-winning shot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s Luke Maye may have hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky Sunday night but he was back in Chapel Hill for his 8 a.m. class Monday.

North Carolina forward Luke Maye (32) shoots the winning basket as Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) defends in the second half of the South Regional final game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The basket gave North Carolina a 75-73 win. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
A video posted by Jack Sewell on Twitter shows Maye receiving a standing ovation in his 8 a.m. class.

With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Maye hit a jumper from about 16 feet with three seconds left against Kentucky.

The Tar Heels won 75-73 over the Wildcats. Kentucky’s Malik Monk had just hit a three-pointer to tie the game before Theo Pinson dumped the ball off to Maye.

Maye’s basket punched the Heels’ ticket to the program’s 20 Final Four.

North Carolina forward Luke Maye celebrates after shooting the winning basket in the second half of the South Regional final game against Kentucky in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The basket gave North Carolina a 75-73 win. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
