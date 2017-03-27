Water main break in Cary closes section of Waldo Rood Boulevard

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break has shut down a section of Waldo Rood Boulevard near Cary Parkway, according to Town of Cary officials.

The water main break has closed off the section of Waldo Rood Boulevard that stretches from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive, the Town of Cary’s Deanna Hawkes said. The portion of the road impacted by the break began to dip following the break and is unsafe for cars to drive on, she said.

Matt Wetherell with the Town of Cary Public Works Department said the cause of the break is not known at this time, but no homeowners or businesses have been affected.

The 30-inch water break occurred around 8 a.m., officials said. Wetherell told CBS North Carolina that crews are expected to be working to fix the water main break until Monday evening. Portions of the road will remain closed until then.

Motorists will not be able to get on Waldo Rood from Cary Parkway, but the portion of the road off Davis Drive is still open to traffic.

The Town of Cary said in a release that the Town’s water is safe for consumption at this time.