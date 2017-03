AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — Two bodies were found in a home that caught fire overnight on Charles Taylor Road, east of Lewiston Woodville, according to a firefighter who was on the scene.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. and found a two-story building, a barn and another building were on fire. All three buildings were destroyed in the blaze.

More details will be added as they become available.