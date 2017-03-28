2 dogs killed, 3 people displaced after Wake County house fire

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are trying to figure out what started an early morning house fire in Wake County Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene of a home located on Mountainbrook Road around 1 a.m. The house was in a subdivision off Ten Ten Road.

Firefighters were still at the scene around 5 a.m. trying to determine the cause. They did say that they believe the fire started in the garage and then spread to the attic.

Three people were in the house – two men and a woman – at the time of the fire. All three were able to make it out of the home safely. They did have two dogs die in the fire though, firefighters said.

The scene was crowded as 35 different firefighters from different departments.

Firefighters said they weren’t able to get a truck along the driveway, so it delayed them getting attack lines to the home in order to battle the fire.

Along with the home, the fire destroyed several cars in the driveway.

“We’re very fortunate, the smoke detectors alerted them to the fire and they went to the garage and saw what they had and they were able to get out of the house,” said Fairview Fire Department Chief Barry Swain.

Investigators said they will be out at the scene for the majority of the morning trying to figure out what the exact fuse was.