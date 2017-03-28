2 teens charged in connection with Hoke County murder, 1 suspect on the run

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Shannon Monday night, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Hoke County officers responded to the 100 block of Piney Bay Lane just after 11:45 p.m. Monday in connection with a homicide call.

Johnathan Alex Nipper, 38, was found dead from multiple gun shots to the upper body, authorities said.

Detectives began an investigation and learned that Delton Graham, Jr., 18, was the suspect in the shooting. Graham has been charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office determined that Nyrek Moore, 18, of Raeford, drove Graham from the crime scene to another location. Moore was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

Graham fled before authorities could catch him and the sheriff’s office has said he’s considered to be on the run.

Moore is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delton Graham, Jr. is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910)875-5111.