Alamance County woman charged with sex crimes involving teen boy

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Graham woman has been charged with two child sex crimes involving a teen boy, Randy Jones of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Kimberly Ann Stuart, 22, was arrested Monday and is facing two counts of statutory sex offense with a child following an investigation that began in November 2016, according to the sheriff’s office.

The alleged incidents occurred at a private home in southern Alamance County and the investigation began after one of the parents of the teen boy involved alerted authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the boy is under the age of 16.

Stuart was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Arrest records show that she has since bonded out.