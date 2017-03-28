Alamance County woman charged with sex crimes involving teen boy

By Published:

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Graham woman has been charged with two child sex crimes involving a teen boy, Randy Jones of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

CLICK FOR MORE NC MUGSHOTS

Kimberly Ann Stuart, 22, was arrested Monday and is facing two counts of statutory sex offense with a child following an investigation that began in November 2016, according to the sheriff’s office.

The alleged incidents occurred at a private home in southern Alamance County and the investigation began after one of the parents of the teen boy involved alerted authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the boy is under the age of 16.

Stuart was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Arrest records show that she has since bonded out.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s