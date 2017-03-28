Allman Brothers Band member’s wife pointed gun at rowing team, deputies say

By Published:
(WFLA)

OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Osprey woman is facing several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies say she threatened a group of teenagers and young adults with a rifle.

Deputies say 62-year-old Donna Betts was standing on a dock on Palmetto Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday, aiming the weapon at a rowing team practicing on the water.

Several victims told deputies Betts was pointing the rifle and threatening to shoot team members and coaches if they came onto her property. She later threw the weapon into the water and went back inside her home, according to authorities.

The rifle was recovered, and Betts was taken into custody Tuesday morning. She’s been charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Donna Betts is the wife of Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.

