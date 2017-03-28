Boy hit by car in Durham while trying to board school bus

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a passing car while trying to board a school bus Tuesday morning, Durham police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Newcastle Road at Stadium Drive when the child – who saw the bus and tried to cross the street before the bus stopped – was hit by a passing car.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The child was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his leg.

Police had no further details on the incident and did not say if charges will be filed against the driver of the car who hit the child.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s