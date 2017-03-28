Boy hit by car in Durham while trying to board school bus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a passing car while trying to board a school bus Tuesday morning, Durham police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Newcastle Road at Stadium Drive when the child – who saw the bus and tried to cross the street before the bus stopped – was hit by a passing car.

The child was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his leg.

Police had no further details on the incident and did not say if charges will be filed against the driver of the car who hit the child.