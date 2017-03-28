Cary has second water main break, road closure

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A second section of Waldo Rood Boulevard in Cary has been closed because of a water main break.

The road is closed between Jenks Carpenter Road to Methven Grove Drive because of a break in a 36-inch water main, officials said.

Another section of the road is closed between Cary Parkway and MacArthur Drive due to a break in a 30-inch water main.

Cary’s water is still considered safe to drink, but the closures are both expected to be in place for the evening commute.