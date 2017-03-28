Concealed handgun option for church services on private NC K-12 campuses OK’d

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Concealed permit holders could carry handguns on private K-12 school property in North Carolina where church services also are held in legislation moving through the General Assembly.

The House voted 82-34 on Monday night for the measure applying to religious-affiliated schools. Right now, guns are barred on such educational property and people arriving for church with lawful handguns must store them in cars.

Bill sponsor GOP Rep. Rena Turner of Iredell County said she’s trying to address a situation of a local church with a security team and whose leaders feel the congregation is vulnerable after last year’s Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting.

A floor amendment made clear it wouldn’t apply to public schools renting buildings to churches. And church schools also could still post signs barring all concealed weapons.

