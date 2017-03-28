Durham car crash linked to gunshots, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed Tuesday afternoon in Durham after police say someone fired gunshots from it.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Argonne Drive.
Police said they believe someone fired shots from the car on a nearby street.
Police said they spotted the car while it was speeding and it crashed in a curve on Argonne Drive.
In images from the scene, the car appeared to travel off the road, hit a ditch and then overturn.
One man had a gunshot wound to his foot.
Three women and a man in the car had minor injuries and were taken in for questioning, according to police.
The man with a gunshot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No one has been charged.