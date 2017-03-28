Durham car crash linked to gunshots, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed Tuesday afternoon in Durham after police say someone fired gunshots from it.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Argonne Drive.

Police said they believe someone fired shots from the car on a nearby street.

Police said they spotted the car while it was speeding and it crashed in a curve on Argonne Drive.

In images from the scene, the car appeared to travel off the road, hit a ditch and then overturn.

One man had a gunshot wound to his foot.

Three women and a man in the car had minor injuries and were taken in for questioning, according to police.

The man with a gunshot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No one has been charged.