Durham car crash linked to gunshots, police say

By Published: Updated:
The wrecked car in Durham. Photo by Derrick Lewis/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed Tuesday afternoon in Durham after police say someone fired gunshots from it.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Argonne Drive.

Police said they believe someone fired shots from the car on a nearby street.

Police said they spotted the car while it was speeding and it crashed in a curve on Argonne Drive.

In images from the scene, the car appeared to travel off the road, hit a ditch and then overturn.

One man had a gunshot wound to his foot.

Three women and a man in the car had minor injuries and were taken in for questioning, according to police.

The man with a gunshot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No one has been charged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s