Fans flock to Carolina Basketball Museum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — At the Carolina Basketball Museum in Chapel Hill, fans of the Tar Heels and fans of the game in general were taking in the sights in the lead up to the Final Four.

Ben Peterson doesn’t get to see much Carolina blue in Minnesota. He and his mother are visiting his brother in the Tar Heel state. They made walking in the footsteps of UNC greats their first stop after the airport.

“We can’t not stop,” Robin Lundberg said.

Derrick Lockwood was leading a civil rights and higher education tour for students of the New City Christian School in Asheville. The group stopped at the basketball museum, but then was headed to Duke.

“We got to go visit Duke,” he said, laughing. “We got to go visit the chapel and we got to pray for Carolina.”