Fayetteville City Council backs Shaw Heights annexation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Council members have voted to support a bill to annex the Shaw Heights neighborhood into the city.

The 1,1000 residents of the area are mostly low-income.

“Sometimes, you have got to make decisions for the greater good,” Mayor Pro Tempore Mitch Colvin said.

He said Shaw Heights has been a problem for 15 years and called it embarrassing.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the group voted to support a bill before the state legislature that would make the neighborhood a part of the city.

Colvin said concerns over the time line, funding and other issues remain.

If the area is annexed, the city will have to provide services including trash pickup, police protection, water and sewer services.

Sewer services alone could cost the city $7 million to $10 million, Colvin said.

“I’m quite comfortable here,” annexation opponent Carol Alexander said. Her family has owned a home along Shaw roads for more than 40 years.

Alexander is worried her taxes will go up and said that she doesn’t see the benefits of annexation.

In contrast, longtime resident Johana Townsand supports annexation.

She said the trash scattered throughout the neighborhood is unbearable.

“Im 88 years old,” she said. “I work out in my yard, and I don’t know why the county doesn’t not enforce it when people don’t pickup their trash.”

If the bill passes, the annexation would come next year.