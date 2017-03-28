Fort Bragg soldier downloaded child porn, deputies say

(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier has been arrested on more than a dozen charges related to child pornography, Cumberland County authorities said.

Anthony Rendina, 36, was arrested Tuesday on 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

His arrest stemmed from an undercover investigation of a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators linked someone sharing a picture of a minor committing a sexual act to an IP address and a physical address, authorities said. They then served a search warrant Rendina’s home in the 400 block of Regency Drive in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

An examination of Rendina’s computer equipment found evidence he had downloaded “numerous sexually explicit photos and videos of juveniles engaged in sex acts and sexual poses,” officials said.

Rendina is charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. His bond is $150,000 secured. He is next due in court Wednesday.

