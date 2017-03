RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night closed all lanes of I-40 westbound in Raleigh for about 45 minutes, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. near exit 297, which is Lake Wheeler Road.

Initially, two lanes were closed, but around 10 p.m. authorities have since closed all lanes heading west.

Officials said that one person suffered minor injuries. The road was reopened just after 10:50 p.m.