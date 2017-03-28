Man swims harbor to elude deputies, gets arrested on the other side, authorities say

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies say a Tennessee man went to extremes this weekend to try and avoid arrest.

According to a news release, six people got into a fight at the Coyote Ugly bar in Destin Harbor, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived, they say, everyone scattered.

Steven Brown, 27, of Greenbrier, Tennessee jumped into the Destin harbor and began hiding under docks and boats, deputies said.

Brown then swam across the harbor to Norriego Point and ran into a nearby condo complex’s parking garage, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s where deputies arrested him.

Brown and his brother, Joshua Alexander, 24, are both charged with affray.