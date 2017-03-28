Man hid pistol in his ‘body cavity,’ deputies say

ATHENS, Ala. (WZDX/WNCN) — An Alabama man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon Tuesday as he was being booked into jail on a charge of public intoxication.

Where he concealed it led to a surprise for one corrections officer.

A resident had found Jesse O’Neal Roberts, 23, of Elkmont, Alabama, in his garage and detained him at gunpoint until authorities arrived, according to the Limeston County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy noted that Roberts appeared impaired and placed him under arrest for public intoxication, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also found a truck in a nearby ditch. Roberts’ wallet was inside the truck, authorities said.

Once Roberts was at the jail, officers noticed he was walking strangely, deputies said.

“At one point while being searched, Roberts stumbled and a pistol fell from his body cavity,” the statement reads.

The deputy handling Roberts wrote in his report: “I immediately considered that he defecated on himself before noticing a familiar shape in the form of a pistol in his boxers.”

The gun was an unloaded Jimenez .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol. The serial number matched a pistol stolen in Florence, Alabama, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office, posting on Facebook about the incident, described the tale as “Why the owner of a stolen pistol recovered by a corrections officer might not want it back…”

In addition to public intoxication, Roberts is charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, promoting prison contraband in the first degree and receiving stolen property in the fourth degree, according to officials.

Limeston County Sheriff Mike Blakely made a two word official statement on the incident.

“‘It’ happens,” he said.