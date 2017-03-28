NC bill looks to help smaller breweries grow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The business of brewing beer is booming in North Carolina.

There are now more than 200 craft breweries across the state and some state lawmakers say they want to see those breweries be able to grow.

Raleigh Brewing Company just celebrated its fourth anniversary.

But its owner is wondering if the company could get too big with the way state law is currently written.

For Kristie Nystedt and her husband, Raleigh Brewing Company started as a passion to brew beer at home.

The company produces 7,000 barrels of beer a year.

“We currently employ about 20 people. We started with maybe two,” Nystedt said.

The company recently started canning its beer and, in the next three years, it could reach a production level of 25,000 barrels a year.

That’s a key figure in state law as any companies that produce more than that mark must partner with a beer distributor.

“You limit your ability to control your brand. For us, that is not something that we’re willing to do or we’re interested in doing,” Nystedt said.

Some state lawmakers have introduced a bill that will increase that cap to 200,000 barrels a year.

“Raising self-distribution to 200,000 barrels would have long term damaging ramifications to the craft beer movement,” Tim Kent with North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.

Kent, the executive director of the North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association, says raising the barrel cap to that level will only benefit a select few breweries and could reduce channels to market for small brewers.

“The current system works. We’re getting more products to market than we’ve ever had before,” he said.

Nystedt wants her business to continue growing.

She tells CBS North Carolina raising the cap will help.

“This cap is going to affect many breweries over the next couple years,” Nystedt said.

This is not the first time a bill has been introduced to raise the cap limit.