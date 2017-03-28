NC homeowner shoots 1 of 5 teens who broke into his house, sheriff says

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The five suspects arrested in a Kinston break-in are all Greenville teens, according to a news release from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Nasym Harris, 17, Darryl Blount Jr., 17, Nyshiem Cantey, 17, Tzyire Cantey, 18, Corey Jones Jr., 17, were arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy.

Each of them has a $40,000 secured bond and are being held in the W.E. “Billy” Smith Detention Center. No photo is available of Jones as his initial appearance is pending.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Tilghman Mill Road.

A man arrived home after being alerted by this security system that some had broken into his home. As he approached the home, the suspects were leaving and the homeowner opened fire, hitting one of the suspects in the arm.

The area in is in the vicinity of Contentnea – Savannah K-8 School, and officials canceled the home soccer and softball games for the night.

Two suspects, including the one who was shot, were taken into custody immediately on the scene of the incident.

The suspect who was shot was treated by medical staff.

Hours later, the other three suspects were captured around 10 p.m. Monday night after a manhunt using K-9s with the Sheriff’s Office, Kinston police, NCSHP Troopers, NCSHP Air Unit, NC Wildlife and NCDMV Inspectors.

All of the suspects were processed at the Lenoir County Sheriffs Department. Officials believe they have all of the suspects involved in custody.