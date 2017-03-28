NC legislator threatens impeachment over notaries’ immigration status

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina legislator is demanding that Secretary of State Elaine Marshall resign, saying she issued more than 320 notary public commissions over nine years to people who have no legal residency in the U.S.

Pender County Republican Rep. Chris Mills made the demand in a statement on Tuesday. He said Marshall’s office issued commissions to people holding DACA cards, a program started by the Obama administration which allows certain illegal aliens who entered the U.S. as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

Notaries public witness the signing of important documents.

Mills said if Marshall doesn’t resign, he will initiate legislative action, including impeachment.

Neither Marshall nor her office immediately responded to calls seeking comment.