NC man arrested for vaping Freon

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – A man in Davidson County is facing several charges related to inhaling toxic vapors after deputies responded to an overdose call on Monday.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call in the 200 block of Fleet Darr Road and found Daniel McMahan, who had inhaled a toxic substance.

Officers also reported McMahan refused their verbal commands.

He was arrested and charged with inhale toxic vapors, possession of a toxic vapors substance, and resisting a public officer.

McMahan was booked into the Davidson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

The “toxic substance” McMahan was inhaling was Freon, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s office confirmed.

