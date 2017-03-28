NC man tried to kill unborn child when shooting pregnant woman, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Meredith Avenue that involved a car chase Tuesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., 27-year-old Raven Cauthen was found shot inside a home.

WFMY learned the woman is eight months pregnant and is stable at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after having surgery. Her baby is alive.

Police say they have arrested someone connected to the shooting following a chase that lasted about one mile. Officers pursued a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Mondrail Jumar Woodberry that eventually crashed on Linwood Road at Bookington Drive, police said.

Woodberry has lived with the woman since February. There have been no previous domestic violence calls at the home since they’ve lived there.

Woodberry was charged with:

Attempted Murder

Attempted Murder of an Unborn Child

Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Felony Speeding to Elude

Driving While License Revoked

Felony Possession of Cocaine

The arresting officers and Woodberry weren’t injured. Woodberry is in Davidson County jail with a $705,000 secured bond.

