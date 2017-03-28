NC man tried to kill unborn child when shooting pregnant woman, police say

By Published: Updated:
The home where the shooting happened. Photo by Meghann Mollerus/WFMY

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Meredith Avenue that involved a car chase Tuesday morning.

CLICK TO ENLARGE IMAGE AND VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Around 5:15 a.m., 27-year-old Raven Cauthen was found shot inside a home.

WFMY learned the woman is eight months pregnant and is stable at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after having surgery. Her baby is alive.

Police say they have arrested someone connected to the shooting following a chase that lasted about one mile. Officers pursued a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Mondrail Jumar Woodberry that eventually crashed on Linwood Road at Bookington Drive, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Woodberry has lived with the woman since February. There have been no previous domestic violence calls at the home since they’ve lived there.

Woodberry was charged with:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Attempted Murder of an Unborn Child
  • Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
  • Possession of Firearm by a Felon
  • Felony Speeding to Elude
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine

The arresting officers and Woodberry weren’t injured. Woodberry is in Davidson County jail with a $705,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s