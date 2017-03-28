NC mountain wildfire contained with help of rain, officials say

NEBO, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters have contained the White Creek fire in the North Carolina mountains, limiting the fire’s damage to a final total of 5,538 acres, officials said Tuesday.

Weekend rain gave those battling the blaze in Pisgah National Forest a much-needed boost, officials said.

A closure barring the public from parts of Linville Gorge has been lifted.

“The public should use caution when visiting the area,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release. “Wildfires can create hazards including holes created by burnt tree stumps, damaged trees, and rolling rocks. Some smoking logs and stumps may remain through the weekend.”

Firefighters will stay in the area for monitoring and to keep up fire lines, officials said.

The fire was first reported March 16, though officials believe it stemmed from a lightning strike days earlier.

Firefighters used a technique called indirect suppression, drawing defensible fire lines back from the fire and combining them with natural barriers and roads to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.