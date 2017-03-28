New billboards in Raleigh promote gender equality

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two billboards focusing on gender equality were put up on Tuesday in Raleigh following a GoFundMe campaign, according to the campaign organizers.

The signs can be seen on Interstate 40 at exit 299 and on New Bern Avenue near Wake Med.

The billboards read “Gender Equality Benefits Everyone.”

Kathryn Rende and Paula Atwood, the organizers, told CBS North Carolina they “were inspired to do this campaign because we believe that positive messaging and creating constructive conversations can help create change.”

The organizers put up the Raleigh billboards after there was a recent billboard in the Triad that said “Real men provide Real women appreciate it.”

Rende and Atwood said they were discouraged by that original message and wanted to “show that change is capable of happening when someone decides to speak out.”

The campaign ends the first week of April. The billboards will remain up for four weeks.

The two raised $6,860 dollars in a month.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at this link.

