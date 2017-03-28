Oklahoma homeowner’s son fatally shoots 3 would-be burglars, authorities say

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (CBS/AP) — Three would-be burglars have been fatally shot by a homeowner’s son who was armed with a rifle, Oklahoma authorities say.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner and his 23-year-old son were in the home when three males wearing masks and gloves tried to break in at about 12:30 p.m., reports CBS affiliate KOTV-TV.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says officers arrived to find three men fatally shot. The neighborhood is in an unincorporated part of the county about 20 miles southeast of Tulsa.

KOTV reports the males were 16, 17 and 18 years old. One teen had brass knuckles, one had a knife. Deputies say they arrested a fourth person, a 21-year-old woman, who they believe to be the getaway driver.

Mahoney says there’s no reason to believe the son knew the intruders and that investigators are treating the case as a home invasion.