Oklahoma homeowner’s son fatally shoots 3 would-be burglars, authorities say

By and Published:
Police arrive at the scene of a home invasion where a homeowner’s armed son fatally shot three people (KOTV-TV)

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (CBS/AP) — Three would-be burglars have been fatally shot by a homeowner’s son who was armed with a rifle, Oklahoma authorities say.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner and his 23-year-old son were in the home when three males wearing masks and gloves tried to break in at about 12:30 p.m., reports CBS affiliate KOTV-TV.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says officers arrived to find three men fatally shot. The neighborhood is in an unincorporated part of the county about 20 miles southeast of Tulsa.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

KOTV reports the males were 16, 17 and 18 years old. One teen had brass knuckles, one had a knife. Deputies say they arrested a fourth person, a 21-year-old woman, who they believe to be the getaway driver.

Mahoney says there’s no reason to believe the son knew the intruders and that investigators are treating the case as a home invasion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s