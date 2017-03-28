One killed, 2 injured in Enfield drive-by shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead and two others wounded following what investigators say was a drive-by shooting in the town of Enfield Monday just before 9 p.m.

Wendell Sanders Jr. was killed in the shooting, officials said.

He was with a group of five or six people when shots were fired from a pick up truck that drove by in the 200 block of S. Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.

Neighbors say the group was walking back from the store when a pick up truck stopped and somebody inside open fire.

A second man was shot in the arm and a third man was also wounded.

The mother of 30-year-old Gerald Fowler says he was shot in the leg and flown to Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

Jacqueline Fowler tells CBS North Carolina the wound was so severe she’s not sure her son will ever walk right again.

At least three bullets struck a nearby home but the owner tells us those bullets did not penetrate inside.

The Enfield police and the SBI are both investigating.

Detectives say they have not established a motive – nor do they have any suspects at this time

Jimmy Joyner says is Fowler’s cousin.

He says the neighborhood has been insulated in the past from the kind of violence that occurred during last nights drive-by shooting.

“We normally don’t get anything like that around here – a shooting occurred years ago but there hasn’t been one sense. It was a shock to everyone,” Joyner said.

Joyner said what happened is “a tough situation – a tragic situation.”

He recalled victim when Wendell Sanders as “a good guy who didn’t bother anybody.”